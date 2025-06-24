Frequent nightmares increase the risk of an early death, researchers have found. Adults who reported weekly night terrors were more than three times as likely to die before the age of 70 compared to those who rarely had them.

Nightmares

The ​study also found that bad dreams were more harmful than smoking, obesity or ​an unhealthy diet.

Dr Abidemi Otaiku, from the UK Dementia Research Institute and Imperial College London, â€‹said: "Our sleeping brains cannot distinguish dreams from reality. This stress reaction can be even more intense than anything we experience while awake."

The new ​research, presented at the European Academy of Neurology Congress, tracked over 183,000 adults aged 26 to 86​ and 2,400 ​children for nearly two decades.

It revealed a ​strong link between frequent nightmares and shorter life expectancy, pointing to stress and disrupted sleep as likely causes.

Dr Otaiku ​explained: "Nightmares lead to prolonged elevations of cortisol, a stress hormone closely linked to faster cellular ageing.

"For those who frequently experience nightmares, this cumulative stress may significantly impact the ageing process.

"Additionally, nightmares disrupt both sleep quality and duration, impairing the body’s essential overnight cellular restoration and repair."

He added: "The combined effects of chronic stress and disrupted sleep likely contribute to the accelerated ageing of our cells and bodies."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

