Weight loss injections could soon be available over the counter at pharmacies for £9.90 as part of a major NHS shake-up.

Weight loss injections may be sold at pharmacies

Slimming jabs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro are currently prescribed only by doctors to patients patients with the highest clinical need, but they may be rolled out to chemists and health centres under a pilot scheme.

According to the Daily Mail, a multimillion-pound deal with a pharmaceutical firm is set to be signed to make the move happen. The jabs would cost the same as an NHS prescription and be far cheaper than the £150-a-month price tag people pay privately.

The move is part of the Government’s Ten-Year Health Plan to create an NHS "fit for the future".

A government spokesperson told Sky: "As the government shifts the NHS from sickness to prevention, we will be looking across the board at how these drugs can be made available to more people who can benefit from them.

"The NHS is already tackling obesity in innovative ways, including through community care models and digital technologies, to help deliver these drugs as part of a rounded package of care."