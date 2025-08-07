A weight loss jab already hailed as a breakthrough in the battle against obesity could also help fight breast cancer, scientists have revealed.

Weight loss jab may slow breast cancer growth

Mounjaro, one of a new wave of slimming injections transforming waistlines across the globe, has now been linked to slashing the risk of tumours developing.

Boffins say the active ingredient in the jab, tirzepatide, may “significantly” slow the growth of breast cancer tumours.

Study author Amanda Kucinskas said: “While it is very preliminary data, our studies in mice suggest that these new anti-obesity drugs may be a way to reduce obesity-associated breast cancer risk or improve outcomes."

The researchers, who presented their findings at ENDO 2025 in San Francisco, said there was a “clear link” between lower body weight and smaller tumour size. Total fat mass was also “strongly linked” to how large the tumours became.

Although the early data looks promising, the experts warned more research is needed to fully understand how tirzepatide is working, and human trials will be crucial before it can be used to treat cancer.

Mounjaro, along with other new slimming jabs, has already been shown to cut the risk of heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease.