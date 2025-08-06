Patients who stop taking weight loss jabs such as Mounjaro, Ozempic or Wegovy should be monitored for at least a year to help prevent weight being regained, according to new guidelines.

Jabs rule

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said patients must get "structured advice and follow-up support" to help them stick to "long-term behavioural habits" once they come off the drugs.

The watchdog warned that research shows many people pile the weight back on without proper help. But the post-treatment care will only be offered to those who got the jabs on the NHS, meaning the majority of users will miss out.

Around 1.5 million people in Britain are thought to be taking weight loss injections, most paying for them privately. About 240,000 are expected to get Mounjaro on the NHS in the next three years.

Professor Jonathan Benger, deputy chief executive and chief medical officer at Nice, said: "Successful weight management doesn't end when medication stops or when someone completes a behavioural programme. We know that the transition period after treatment is crucial, and people need structured support to maintain the positive changes they've made.

"This new standard makes sure services provide that vital continuity of care, and it supports the NHS ten-year plan to shift from a ‘sickness service’ to a genuine health service focused on prevention."

Under the new guidance, healthcare teams should keep an eye on patients for a year after the finish treatment and step in with extra help if needed. This could include practical tips from NHS Better Health on changing daily habits or making small tweaks at home or work to stop old routines creeping back.

Dr Rebecca Payne, chair of Nice’s Quality Standards Advisory Committee, said: "Weight management is a long-term journey, not a short-term fix. The evidence is clear that advice and support for maintaining weight after stopping medicines or completing behavioural interventions can help prevent weight regain and enable people to experience lasting benefits.

"We've seen excellent examples of services that already provide comprehensive discharge planning and ongoing support. This quality standard will help ensure all healthcare providers adopt these best practices, giving every person the best chance of maintaining their weight management success over the long term.

"This standard ensures healthcare services are equipped to provide that essential ongoing support."