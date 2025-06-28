A major investigation has been launched into the potential dangers of weight loss jabs after hundreds of people reported life-threatening issues with their pancreas.

Weight loss jab caution

The study will look into drugs like Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy - known as ‘skinny jabs’ - which are commonly used to treat obesity but are also licensed for type 2 diabetes.

Some users have reported developing acute or chronic pancreatitis after using the injections, although none of the cases have yet been confirmed as directly caused by the drugs.

Now the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in partnership with Genomics England, is calling on anyone who has been hospitalised with pancreatitis while taking these jabs to come forward.

MHRA’s chief safety officer Dr Alison Cave said: “To help us help you, we’re asking anyone who has been hospitalised with acute pancreatitis while taking a GLP-1 medicine to report this to us via our Yellow Card scheme.”

The research is being run through the Yellow Card Biobank, a scheme that allows the public to report suspected side effects from medications, vaccines and medical devices.

Dr Cave added: “Evidence shows that almost a third of side effects to medicines could be prevented with the introduction of genetic testing.

“It is predicted that adverse drug reactions could cost the NHS more than £2.2 billion a year in hospital stays alone.

“Information from the Yellow Card Biobank will help us to better predict those most at risk of adverse reactions - enabling patients across the UK to receive the safest medicine for them, based on their genetic makeup.”