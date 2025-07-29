A healthy diet, regular exercise and brain games could really be the key to keeping your memory sharp in old age.

The key to keeping dementia at bay

The US POINTER trial, involving more than 2,000 men and women aged between 60 and 79, has highlighted the powerful impact of lifestyle on brain health. All of the participants were considered at risk of developing dementia, a condition that affects memory, thinking and behaviour, and worsens over time.

Volunteers were split into two groups and asked to follow either a structured or self-guided programme for two years. Both plans were centred around diet, physical activity, brain training and social engagement.

They were also instructed to follow the MIND diet - short for Mediterranean-Dash Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay - which includes 15 components. Ten of these are classed as "brain-healthy", such as leafy greens, nuts, berries, olive oil, poultry and even wine.

By the end of the two-year trial, both groups had shown improvements in memory, decision-making and mental processing. The ones on the structured plan performed slightly better overall.

Lead researcher Dr Jonathan M Schott said: "From a pragmatic clinical and public health perspective, the key message of US POINTER may be that even relatively modest lifestyle changes can support cognitive health in aging populations."

Published in medical journal JAMA, the study backs up previous claims that simple habits could have a big impact.

In 2020, the Lancet Consortium on Dementia Prevention found that 40 per cent of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed by tackling 12 modifiable risks. These include obesity, smoking, diabetes, physical inactivity and drinking too much booze.

And other scientists believe the MIND diet's high levels of antioxidants may help reduce inflammation in the brain, one of the key drivers of dementia.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

