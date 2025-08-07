A single mother has been left “devastated” after failing a workplace drugs test, despite only taking legal CBD gummies she believed were THC-free.

Caroline Noble said her “whole world has been turned upside down” after a routine screening showed she had high levels of THC in her system, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

The 39-year-old legal worker explained she had taken the gummies, made by well-known brand Cannaray, to help her sleep and trusted the packaging which stated they contained no tetrahydrocannabinol.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: “I see CBD everywhere and everyone seemed to be having it – and I saw Cannaray was endorsed by Claudia [Winkleman] and had been in all the magazines.

“I thought it looked legit and her endorsement gave it credibility. It isn't like I got it from my local corner shop or garage, so I trusted that their assurances around their testing were reliable.”

But Caroline said she was left stunned after being pulled in for a random drug test by her employer - and then suspended.

She said: "I had the test in the afternoon and then I had to go into a meeting with HR.

“I was sent home and not allowed to talk to anyone from work.”

She added: “I said the only thing it could be was these gummies, but they're supposed to be THC-free. They are doing more tests now and I'm suspended pending those results – I really could lose my job.

“I feel so resentful – my whole world has been turned upside down.”

CBD products are legal in the UK if they contain less than 1mg of THC per container and are sold as food supplements, not medicines.

The NHS warns that “some products that claim to be medical cannabis, such as CBD oil or hemp oil, are available to buy legally as food supplements from health stores but there's no guarantee these are of good quality or provide any health benefits". The Food Standards Agency has also cautioned consumers to be aware of dosage and buy from reputable brands.

The brand has not commented on the incident.