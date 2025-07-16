A growing number of women are getting Botox injections in their nether regions in a bid to stop the pain that lingers long after childbirth.

Botox after birth

The procedure, dubbed “boxtox,” is being used to tackle vaginal spasms, chronic discomfort and pelvic pain - all linked to muscular trauma from labour.

Dr Sameea Chughtai, a Chicago-based board-certified physician, says many mums suffer in silence when they do not need to.

She told the New York Post: "It is crucial for women to understand that they do not have to simply endure these discomforts as an unavoidable consequence of childbirth.

"Modern medical advancements offer solutions that can significantly alleviate these issues, allowing women to regain their sense of well-being and confidence."

The trauma of pushing out a baby can stretch or even damage the pelvic floor muscles, which support the bladder, uterus and bowel.

She added: "Childbirth can cause muscular damage due to trauma and severe stretching of the pelvic floor muscles. When these muscles are disrupted, later on women can experience tension, spasms or pain in the pelvic area."

Studies show that up to half of women suffer pelvic floor dysfunction within a decade of giving birth.

Though the use of Botox in the world of gynae is still evolving, Dr Chughtai says the science is stacking up behind it.

She explained: "There is a growing body of evidence produced over the last 10 years supporting its safety and efficacy in certain patients.

“As research continues, Botox is likely to become an even more integral part of the therapeutic arsenal for physicians addressing challenging cases of pelvic pain and chronic vaginal discomfort.”