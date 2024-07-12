In our increasingly busy lives, the last thing we think about is gardening. You might think it means time and effort that most of us don’t have, but a new study conducted by Gardener’s World showed that people who garden are not only healthier but happier too.

Fresh vegetables

The possibility of growing your own food should be too good to resist. For relatively little cost, you can get yourself started and grow a considerable amount of food that would have cost you significantly more in the supermarket.

Gardening needn't be expensive or time-consuming, so here’s how you can give it a go.

Choose things that are easy to grow

If you are a beginner when it comes to gardening or if you don’t have a lot of time, be on the lookout for things that are easy to grow.

Salad leaves are particularly simple, especially lettuce and spinach. Watercress is another good one to try. It grows very quickly and can be done inside. Within a week you'll be able to add it to your salad.

Another vegetable that is really easy to cultivate is peas. Simply plant and water regularly. Garden peas can be eaten raw, and they have a lovely sweet taste, which makes them a fantastic addition to a summer salad.

Think about the cost

In order to get the most out of growing your own food, consider what is expensive to buy in the supermarkets and what you use a lot of.

Tomatoes for example are often expensive, so why not try growing some cherry tomatoes? There’s no need for a greenhouse – just plant in a tub and make sure they get plenty of sunlight. Don’t forget to feed and water regularly.

Also think about whether you need a lot of equipment to grow the plant. If you don’t have a greenhouse, regular tomatoes, peppers and chillis are out of the question.

Remember as well that although potatoes are easy to grow, they are relatively cheap in the supermarket, so there’s no need to bother growing them yourself.

Tailor the plants to your garden

Growing your own food doesn’t require an allotment or a large garden. A lot of fruit and vegetables simply require garden tubs and regular watering. Try also searching for dwarf varieties instead, as these are often easier to grow.

Also consider whether your garden receives a lot of sunlight or not. Some plants prefer shade, so choose plants that you think will survive well in your garden space.

Get the whole family involved

Gardening isn’t always about the end product. Kids love getting dirty so why not try getting them involved? It might even entice them to try some more fruit and vegetables if they’ve had a hand in growing them.

Even just an hour or two spent in the garden can have a positive effect on your health and happiness. Pottering around the garden often burns more calories than short bursts of focused exercise, so if the weather's suitable get out there and enjoy yourself.

Gardening doesn’t have to use up a lot of your time. Once you’ve chosen what you want to grow and planted them, all they’ll need is watering once a day if it hasn’t rained.

It’s never too late to start work in the garden. Some vegetables grow all summer and even in winter, so your garden will never be short of food.

by Charlotte Hough for www.femalefirst.co.uk

