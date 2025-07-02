ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

While setting goals and planning for your future is important, try to make sure you give yourself the chance to enjoy your life right now, in this moment, Aries. You’re missing out on who’s trying to tell you they’ll try things your way at last. Ring now to hear how a touch of fame beckons in your work.

Horoscopes

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Nothing can give your sign more power than concentrating all your energies on your target right now. Time spent making plans with old friends does much to make you look forward to the rest of this year. Younger faces prove unavoidably expensive. Don’t try to cut corners. Ring now to restore balance.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

You’re finding it hard to say how you really feel, due to the pressures you’re feeling to follow others' lead. Today, you find your voice and you also find your direction. Those of you who choose a separate path, will be cutting cords and not looking back. Ring now for courage required.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Identify and control the things that make you stressed today. You have the power to control what happens next, so stop giving it away to others. Time spent talking to family sheds much light on a certain person's behaviour of late. Ring now for a push in the right direction.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Don’t worry about failing, but instead focus on what you want, and not on the path that others are trying to push you onto. You’re worried you’ll have to give up a part of your freedom you hold dear. You only have to if you let yourself agree. Ring now to find the strength required to live your way.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Make what you want professionally your sole purpose. It’s the key to making the progress that you’ve found so hard to be yours over the course of the last two weeks. Friends you meet for the first time this week soon become best friends. Ring now to hear why it’s worth checking up on Leo friends.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Listen to the wisdom of your heart today.. It’s trying to show you the way to true happiness. You’ve spent long enough living life others’ way and you’ve never been more ready to break free and live life your way. Time spent checking figures can leave you more lucid financially in the days ahead. Ring to reveal all.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Be open to possibilities. Nothing you want is out of your reach and you see this by how others are more accepting of your dreams today. Being on time is essential to impressing those you see yourself going forward with. Financial figures given without proof are likely to need a better eye. Ring now for more on this.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

The most important thing from today, you must tell yourself, is to enjoy your life. To be happy is all that matters. Stop allowing the unimportant things to take away from what really counts. Plans you make with a loved one gives you something to find faith in, especially with what they want to happen afterwards. Ring now to talk more.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Stop rushing so much and remember to stop and smell the roses. Someone you thought had no feelings for you, takes actions which lead you to reconsider where you see them in your future. Adopt a slow pace to ensure you build the base your sign needs. Ring now to see with open eyes.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

A difficult face in the family is making it feel as if everyone has to choose sides. This is not so, and you’ll find this with questions you ask today. Emotions run high and you’d be best to go to the source rather than those who can only offer opinions. Call now to hear how new paths beckon professionally.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

A sign such as you will find their peace when you set peace of mind as your goal. Let others organise their lives around you from today. You’ve spent far too much time giving into those who may not have your best interests at heart. Joint business investments are the start of great things. Ring now to find out more.