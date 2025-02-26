We’ve all been there—staring at a closet overflowing with clothes and thinking, I have nothing to wear. It’s not that the closet is empty; it’s that, somehow, none of it feels right. The embellished satin bustier that was all over Instagram last summer feels outdated, and the blazer you bought because every fashion site declared it the essential piece of the season just doesn’t quite fit your style anymore. The pieces that once felt like thrilling, necessary purchases now feel…irrelevant. Disposable.

The reality of trend-driven fashion is that it’s designed to make you buy clothes, not keep them. Fashion brands introduce thousands of new styles every week, creating an endless churn of must-have pieces that keep consumers in a constant state of buying and discarding, and the psychology behind it is no accident. Retailers have perfected creating artificial scarcity through means such as time-sensitive sales and intentional stock shortages, all of which are designed to trigger impulse buys. People joke about “retail therapy” for a reason—hitting the “checkout” button provides a dopamine hit, exciting but fleeting.

Once the thrill of a new purchase wears off, what you’re left with is a closet full of pieces that feel stale and out of sync. Many of these garments that were designed for trends rather than longevity will start to fall apart after just a few washes, and what’s worse is it creates a psychological cycle of dissatisfaction. Even luxury fashion, which often prides itself on craftsmanship,

Even luxury fashion, which often prides itself on craftsmanship, pushes constant reinvention and employs tactics such as making once-iconic pieces feel outdated just to clear space for the next big thing. The sheer speed of trend cycles fuels a perpetual craving for something new and leaves consumers feeling like they are always one step behind, always needing more.

Daniela Karnuts, CEO and creative director of the demi-couture brand Safiyaa, saw an opportunity to redefine luxury by moving away from trend-driven fashion. Through her brand she has cultivated an image of quiet sophistication, focusing on clothes that are designed to last both through their quality and the emotional connection.

Why Fashion Moves Fast—And Why Daniela Karnuts Resists It

Fashion has perfect the art of urgency. If you walk into any store or scroll through a website, you’ll see sales-driven prompts such as “new arrivals” or “last chance.” Brands rely on this constant sense of novelty to create artificial scarcity, creating a cycle of consumption, and the strategy has worked: consumers now buy five times more clothing than they did in the 1980’s. The industry thrives on rapid turnover, with new trends introduced weekly promising to be the next big thing—until, of course, the next big thing comes along.

The fashion industry is a master at exploiting consumer psychology to create a cycle of perpetual dissatisfaction. Shopping triggers the release of dopamine that creates a euphoric sensation or "high" similar to other addictive behaviors, not only when a purchase is made but even in the anticipation of the reward such as browsing or waiting for a package to arrive. The more trends that are pushed, the more consumers feel the need to keep up, driven by a mix of social pressure and the constant introduction of new styles.

Working in the corporate world, Daniela Karnuts noticed a sharp distinction between her and the men she worked with. While she was navigating trend-driven fashion cycles and turning to luxury brands for lasting quality, men’s tailoring remained timeless. A colleague in a bespoke Savile Row suit from twenty years ago still looked just as refined as he did the day he bought it.

Karnuts saw no reason for this divide. If men could rely on tailoring as a timeless uniform of power and sophistication, why couldn’t women have the same? With her brand Safiyya, she has sought to create a sense of permanence in womenswear, challenging the idea that dressing well means chasing the latest trend. Where other brands push consumers to buy new clothes every season, Karnuts creates pieces meant to last for years.

The Business of Timelessness: Can It Work?

Safiyaa avoids trends because Daniela prioritizes timeless, elegant design over fleeting fashion cycles. Her philosophy is clear: clothing should empower the wearer, not overwhelm them, and it should exist beyond the fleeting moments of seasonal relevance.

Longevity Over Ephemerality – Rather than relying on the rapid turnover of trend cycles, Safiyaa is built on designing pieces that remain wardrobe staples. While many luxury brands introduce seasonal collections that subtly (or not-so-subtly) push customers toward new purchases, Safiyaa refines and reintroduces core silhouettes in new colors and fabrics in order to ensure its offerings never feel outdated.

Practicality & Versatility – Karnuts’ background in the corporate world played a key role in shaping Safiyaa’s direction. Noticing a gap in the market for elegant, functional clothing that worked seamlessly for different occasions, the brand’s designs are structured yet comfortable enough to transition from day to evening. This focus has made Safiyaa a go-to for high-profile women like Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama who favor refined, adaptable fashion.

Sustainable and Intentional Production – While made-to-order production is not uncommon in luxury fashion, Safiyaa distinguishes itself by offering it at a ready-to-wear price point with a significantly faster turnaround than traditional couture. The brand significantly reduces waste by producing garments only when ordered, and also avoids the overproduction issues that lead to seasonal markdowns and unsold inventory. The approach also aligns with the growing consumer interest in sustainability.

If Safiyaa’s model is any indication, the future of luxury may not be about what’s new, but about what endures. And while trend cycles aren’t going anywhere, the idea that timeless design can be just as desirable as seasonal novelty is starting to gain ground. Whether other brands will follow suit remains to be seen—but if consumer behavior continues in this direction, exclusivity in fashion may come to mean owning something that lasts, rather than something that disappears.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

