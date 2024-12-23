Brooklyn Beckham "never" washes his jeans.

Brooklyn loves his dads retro jeans & T's

The son of fashion designer Victoria Beckham and soccer star David has come clean about his style habits in a new interview and revealed he owns more than 150 pairs of socks, enjoys collecting vintage T-shirts - and he refuses to put any of his denim trousers in the wash.

When asked how often he cleans his jeans, Brooklyn told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I never wash them."

He added of his extensive sock collection: "I probably have more than 150 pairs. This has built up over the years - it’s not like I wear them once and then throw them away.

"I like having a lot when I travel and I like changing my socks a lot, so I like having a lot around. It’s my thing!"

He also explained he has a passion for collecting vintage T-shirts and he won't get rid of them even if he no longer wears them.

Brooklyn added: "I like collecting vintage T-shirts. I buy a lot from the World of Vintage Tee Shirts on Melrose Avenue in LA, and there are about 15 that I’ve had for years and don’t wear any more but don’t want to give up.

"I have a vintage Stone Roses one that I stole from my dad when I was 12. His size then is my size now. "

He also shared the best fashion advice he's had from his super-stylish parents, telling the publication: "My mum would always say: 'Wear something simple that looks cool.'

"I love my dad’s style. He has always said: 'You don’t want to go too crazy', but then I’ll show him pictures of him with my mum in the early 2000s and be like: 'Dad, how is this not crazy?'"