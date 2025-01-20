Beyond influencing outfits, hairstyles, and accessories, celebrities and their makeup looks also serve as inspiration for those who want to express themselves or experiment with their personal style. For example, Hailey Bieber has shared a tutorial for her summer makeup look for 2024, characterised by peachy shades and sunburnt bronze perfect for beach getaways.

image credit Magda Ehlers pexels

As the founder of the skincare and beauty brand Rhode Skin, the 27-year-old not only used industry favourites like Dolce Glow’s Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt and Glow and Hourglass' Concealer but also focused her effortless look on Rhode beauty products, namely the Peptide Glazing Fluid and the then-unreleased Pocket Blush with a terracotta shade.

However, if you truly want to elevate your makeup for special occasions and nights out, it’s always a good idea to zero in on celebrities’ eye makeup looks, which creatively use coloured contact lenses to make the eyes pop and add visual interest to the usual combo of eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara.

From the range of coloured contact lenses online at Vision Direct, you can find brands like Freshlook and AIR OPTIX, which offer various colours that can either subtly enhance your natural eye colour or evoke a more dramatic vibe. Whether you opt for daily disposables or monthly replacement lenses, the retailer has a next-day delivery option to make coloured contacts easier to incorporate into your makeup routine.

So, here are female celebrity looks to take inspiration from when doing your eye makeup with coloured contact lenses.

Camila Cabello’s King Kong Magazine photoshoot

Camila Cabello has always been unafraid to play around with her looks, from debuting her micro fringe at the start of the year to dyeing her hair bleach blonde a month later. Thus, when the 27-year-old singer welcomed a new era for her fourth studio album 'C, XOXO,’ she also took it as an opportunity to transform her appearance and introduce a new side of her.

Credits: @kingkongmagazine on Instagram

For her photoshoot with King Kong Magazine, Camila drew attention with her makeup look that featured alien-like, bright-blue contact lenses—an unconventional yet perfect match to her tear streaks and eyeliner-drawn lids. Matching coloured lips outlined with a black lip liner completed her jaw-dropping beauty transformation.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at the Dior SS24 show

Meanwhile, those looking for an edgy, grunge-inspired look can recreate Kim Jisoo’s eye makeup for Dior’s spring-summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. The BLACKPINK member is usually seen wearing delicately feminine makeup, thus making heads turn when she appeared with smoky eyes and grey-blue contact lenses.

Credits: @soooyaaa__ on Instagram

To capture Jisoo’s equally grungy and glamorous aesthetic, use sheer gunmetal eyeshadow topped off with shimmer, tighten your waterline with solid black liner, and finish it off with an extended cat-eye wing. Opt for pale shades for your cheeks and lips to make sure the eye makeup stands out.

Kim Kardashian’s Oscars afterparty look

Lastly, using coloured contact lenses does not always have to dramatically alter your appearance. As mentioned earlier, you can opt for shades and hues that suit your natural features.

Credits: @kimkardashian on Instagram

In this case, you can take notes from Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Oscars afterparty, where she not only had her signature smoky eyes and long lashes but also wore coloured contacts to turn her naturally chestnut-brown eyes into a more vibrant and attractive hazel. However, if you have pale blue eyes, you can add a subtle enhancement to your makeup look by choosing other soft shades of blue, grey, and even green.

As you add coloured contact lenses to your usual makeup routine, ensure safe and hygienic use by following the manufacturer’s care instructions and washing your hands before wearing and removing them.