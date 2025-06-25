African fashion houses are taking over our social media feeds and leaving their indelible mark on the global space, and, as someone with a vibrant African heritage, it’s exciting to say the least.

Kilentar was created by Michelle Adepoju.

These brands are telling stories about African collections with niche designs, and showing the world that the future of fashion is undoubtedly African.

And no one is saying that as loudly right now as Kilentar.

What is Kilentar?

Kilentar's founder, Michelle Adepoju, is a British-Nigerian artist turned designer.

Growing up in the UK, her parents ensured her Yoruba culture was not hidden or overshadowed, leading to an early love for unique expression through fashion.

But the true appreciation of her Nigerian heritage is reflected in the name of the brand.

Kilentar, which means "What are you selling?" in Yoruba, emerged during a transformative post-college trip in 2019.

On a trip across West Africa, Adepoju saw firsthand the mastery of traditional dyeing techniques, the intricate beauty of hand weaving, and the deep, untold stories stitched into every single fabric and pattern.

This experience inspired Kilentar, with a vision to bridge the gap between time-honoured African designs and contemporary fashion.

Social Media Masterclass: From Reels to Runways.

How did Kilentar take over social media in an industry already saturated with designers?

That’s simple - Adepoju leveraged platforms like Instagram and TikTok not just as marketing tools, but as stages for vibrant, visual storytelling.

The Nigerian fashion designer brings the faces behind the craftsmanship and the sheer joy of creating garments to the wider world through eye-catching short clips and videos.

This direct-to-consumer approach works brilliantly with the company’s goal to build a global community that feels a personal connection to the brand and its mission.

And it is working.

Celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Osaka, and Victoria Monét have been spotted in Kilentar pieces, and the is slowly becoming a powerful endorsement.

Disrupting the Global Calendar: New York and Beyond.

It’s one thing to be a social media sensation; it's another thing entirely to storm the runways of the world's most prestigious fashion weeks.

Kilentar made its resounding debut at the New York Fashion Week in 2024, showcasing its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, "Mama Ìbẹ‌ta."

"Mama Ibeta" was a powerful statement of intent, a declaration that African craftsmanship and design belong squarely in the global fashion luxury conversation.

The brand also graced London Fashion Week, formalising its presence in the international space.

Kilentar is redefining what "luxury "means.

For too long, the narrative around high fashion has been largely Eurocentric.

Kilentar, with its intricate handwoven fabrics, vibrant prints, and deeply embedded cultural narratives, is proving that true luxury lies in authenticity, ethical production, and unique artistic expression, regardless of geographical origin.

