“I was playing with the boys and it was my time of the month and it steeped through and everyone could see everything and I just ran off the pitch”.

Women's Sportswear

Cat, co-creator of a clothing brand tailored for teen girls in cricket, described the nightmare experience that made her determined to change the sport.

“If you’re having your time of the month and the clothes you’re wearing don’t make you feel comfortable then clearly that is a big issue,” she told Female First in an interview.

Sisters, Honor and Cat created Maiden Cricket to make sports attire designed ‘for girls, by girls so players can focus on their game’.

Having grown up playing cricket, the teenagers explained how it was “ridiculous that there [was] nothing for us to be playing in”.

“We love the sport but why would we play it if we are going to be outcasts even in the kit that we wear,” they added.

A study by Maiden Cricket suggested that a third of women are put off playing sports because of sportswear despite enjoying the sport.

Even with the increased visibility of female sports, kits and sports appeal are not created with the female body in mind.

80% of professional female footballers in the top European teams suffered discomfort because of their boots.

Designed for males, sports scientists have highlighted that the boots on the market put female footballers at a higher risk of injury.

Cat, 15, explained that clothing companies “just need to put more thought” into female sportswear.

“We’ve made the shirts more fitting,” said Honor as she described the process that goes into creating Maiden Cricket appeal.

“We’ve adjusted the sleeve length. We’ve made sure it is buttons rather than collars. With the trousers we’ve made them adjustable.”

Commenting on the sportswear industry, the Maiden Cricket owner added: “You need to do more than just shrinking it and pinking it.”

The future of Maiden Cricket is more than just expanding into clubs and schools.

As a brand and company, Maiden Cricket wants to create a “sisterhood of women in sports”.

“We want girls to realise that everyone is in the same boat and we’re all doing it together. We’re all trying to make a change. The kit [Maiden Cricket] is just the beginning,” they concluded.

By Vanely Barumire