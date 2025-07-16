Let’s talk about your summer wardrobe.

Summer style

It’s time to leave behind those dark winter layers and heavy jackets that make you look like you’re ready to hike Mount Everest.

Summer is your chance to show off your personality, feel comfortable, and yes — stay breezy while looking like a main character.

Let’s dive into the holy trinity of this summer’s fashion: jerseys, jorts, and white linen.

Jerseys: Not Just for Game Day

When you hear “jersey”, you might immediately think of die-hard sports fans yelling at the TV, or someone spilling nachos in the stadium stands.

But let’s flip the narrative. Jerseys are one of the most underrated fashion items you can own.

Insanely versatile, a basketball jersey looks cool over a crisp white button up, adding an instant streetwear edge.

A soccer jersey with some light-wash oversized jeans allows you to channel the perfect European summer vibes faster than you can say “olé.

With the fabric being lightweight and breathable, it is exactly what you need when the temperature feels like you’re living inside a toaster.

Pro Tip: Choose jerseys with colours that flatter your skin tone. Bright reds, deep blues, or even vintage-inspired muted tones can all work magic. Pair with sneakers or slides, throw on a cap, and you’re summer-ready in seconds.

Jorts: The Misunderstood Hero

Okay, let’s get this out of the way: Jorts (jean shorts) have a complicated reputation.

You might associate them with awkward middle school days or questionable dad cookout outfits.

But I promise you, the 2025 version of jorts is a far cry from those embarrassing photos in your family album.

Today’s jorts are chic, structured, and dare I say it - cool.

The key is in the fit and length.

No more super-tight, restrictive cuts, instead, think relaxed, just above the knee, and a slightly frayed hem for that laid-back, "I just came back from a surf trip" vibe.

Pair them with a jersey for a full casual vibe or with a simple tucked-in tank top and layered necklaces for a more elevated look.

If you're feeling adventurous, opt for colored denim pastels and light shades that are trending this season.

Pro Tip: Don’t forget the accessories! A woven belt, retro sunglasses, and some beaded bracelets can turn a simple Jorts outfit into a total style statement.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Best outfits from The Devil Wears Prada

White Linen: The Summer MVP

Finally, let’s talk about the crown jewel of summer clothing: white linen.

Is there anything more elegant or timeless than white linen?

The fabric is like that effortlessly cool friend who never seems to sweat, always looks unbothered, and manages to glide through life like they’re in a slow-motion music video.

A white linen shirt is a must-have.

Whether it’s buttoned up and tucked into high-waisted shorts for a polished brunch look or left open over a tank and swim trunks for a day at the beach, it just works.

Pro Tip: Don’t stop at shirts. White linen trousers or a linen dress can instantly elevate your entire summer vibe. It screams, “I might sip rosé on a rooftop later," or "I'm on vacation, even if it is just at a backyard BBQ.

READ MORE FROM CHIOMA EMMA: Africa to Global Sound: How Afrobeats Headlined Glastonbury