The MET Gala 2025 is one of the most anticipated nights on the fashion calendar. With the dress code set as “Tailored for You” and an emphasis on Black tailoring, the world is excited to see Black craftsmanship on full display.

Congolese fashion

This year’s theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, exploring the history of Black Dandyism.

With 18th-century origins, the main influences for the night’s ‘Dandyism’ theme are expected to be Regency and Victorian fashion.

However, we want to see a more contemporary reimagining of Black tailoring and a nod to the ‘Sapeurs’ of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

‘Sape’ (Society of Ambience-makers and Elegant people) is a Congolese fashion subculture in the cities of Kinshasa and Brazzaville.

Emerging during the colonial era when young Congolese people began interpreting the styles of colonisers, the Sape culture is more than a fashion trend.

The movement served as a way for Congolese people to establish their dignity and social respectability in a way that was denied to them, through refined tailoring and high society fashion.

As the culture has been passed on, against oppression in the central African country.

‘Sapology’ has become a subtle and powerful resistance

The culture of ‘La Sape’ has expanded beyond the continent and has reached European cities with high Congolese migration.

For Congolese people living outside the country and for many raised in Western countries, the fashion subculture is a way to boldly and vibrantly reconnect with their Congolese roots.

The idea of ‘Sape’ is not just wearing a suit; it is a Congolese way of life. It is always about dressing to impress, standing out and making a statement through fashion.

Different from American dandyism, Sapeurs follow strict rules, including respecting the colour trilogy of an outfit (no more than three different colours), maintaining rigorous clothing hygiene and committing to constant elegance.

Sapology, similar to the theme of this year's MET Gala, is also about refined fashion and a celebration of Black style.

The ‘La Sape’ movement is about standing out in an environment defined by hardship and oppression through fashion, exactly what this year’s MET Gala proclaims itself to be.

By Vanely Barumire