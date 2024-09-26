Rihanna has always been a trendsetter, known for pushing the boundaries of fashion and beauty. Recently, the multi-talented star reignited a major beauty trend, skinny brows, that hasn’t been in the spotlight for decades.

The skinny brow trend was a hallmark of the 1990s and early 2000s. However, over the years, fuller brows started trending with major celebs wearing them with style.

Rihanna’s beauty choices often spark global trends. Her new take on the thin brow with a shaved twist in the recent Vogue China shoot signaled that skinny brows are coming back in trend. There is a high chance that the trend will be hitting the latest fashion shows and beauty editorials.

So, if you are trying hard to move towards fuller brows then you can wait and take care of your skinny brows. Here are some valuable tips that will help you to take proper care of your skinny brows.

Shape them regularly

You have to shape your skinny brows regularly to maintain your sharp and defined looks. You can use tweezers at home to pluck the extra hair and retain their shape. On top of this, you can opt for professional threading and waxing services to keep your skinny brows in shape. Make sure that you remove stray hair that is out of its desired shape to avoid any sparse areas in your eyebrows. If you wish to DIY the waxing process, then pick high-quality brow wax products to avoid any injury.

Proper nourishment and hydration

As there are fewer hairs in your skinny eyebrows, you have to nourish and hydrate them properly. You can use a brow serum to nourish the hair follicles. Natural oils like castor oil or coconut oil are some other excellent options to nourish your eyebrows. These products promote the growth of hair in your eyebrows and strengthen them. Also, they will give a shiny appearance to your brows. With proper hydration, you can prevent dryness and irritation in your eyebrows, especially if you tweeze or shave them on a regular basis.

Avoid over plucking

Try to avoid over-plucking your brows to prevent thinning and permanent hair loss, especially if you want to have perfectly shaped skinny brows. You have to be cautious while plucking the stray hairs. Over-plucking can lead to patchy areas in your skinny brows that are difficult to fill in or regrow. Use a good pair of tweezers and focus on removing the hairs that are outside your desired brow shape. Also, make sure that there is proper lighting in the room so that you can see everything clearly. Once you start plucking, always assess your brow shape on a regular basis to avoid overdoing it.

Proper exfoliation

Proper exfoliation is important for maintaining healthy skinny brows. You can exfoliate the skin around your brows gently to remove the dead skin cells and prevent any clogging in the hair follicles, which can hinder the growth of your hairs in your brows and lead to ingrown hairs. Always use a soft-bristle brush to massage the brow area in circular motions. This improves blood circulation, promotes hair growth, and keeps the skin smooth. Don't over-exfoliate the skin around the brows as it is pretty delicate and can become irritated easily.

Rihanna’s embrace of this retro look will increase the chances of skinny brows to enter mainstream beauty again. With the above-mentioned tips, you can keep your skinny brows healthy and enjoy a well-groomed look. Proper care and maintenance of skinny brows is necessary to keep them in great condition in the long run.