Congrats! We've made it through the seemingly never-ending first few months of the new year, and spring is here. As we finally reach this blooming season, everyone's on a mission to refresh their wardrobes. It's time to shake yourself out of those oversized jumpers and let the fantasies from last year's runway shows run wild.

"Courtesy of Pull&Bear"

First on the catalogue – skirts. If we're going by the 2025 spring/summer runways, we're met with literally endless skirt styles, from flowing boho maxis to ready-for-business pencils. There's something for every taste and wardrobe, making this upcoming spring nothing short of a fashion dream. Let's find your perfect spring look – one of these skirts is about to become your new personality, no doubt about it.

Pleated & Preppy Is Twirling Back in Style

Saint Laurent and Miu Miu have spoken – pleats are having their moment again this spring! From the classic preppy vibe to something a bit edgier, this wardrobe staple is as versatile as it gets, perfect for mixing and matching as the weather starts to warm up.

If you want to lean into the pleated skirt's preppy roots, match it with a collared shirt and a cosy jumper. To give it a more modern edge, combine it with a cool, cropped blazer and knee-high boots. Those who are feeling bold can even play with different textures like leather or satin. Pleats are cool again – celebrate it with style!

Spring Is the Perfect Time to Reinvent the Classic Pencil Skirt

Spring is all about fresh starts, and there's one classic that's due for a little glow-up – the notorious pencil skirt. Rather than simply bringing back this staple, runways have completely reinvented it with bold colours, playful textures, and unexpected silhouettes.

Contrary to popular belief, pencil skirts don't have to feel office-bound. Swap the lifeless button-up for a sleek crop top or an oversized blazer, and you've got a look that's anything but boring. Play with textures like leather or denim for a bold and unexpected spin. Polished or daring, pencil skirts can do both, and either way, you're getting an unforgettable outfit.

Luxe Leather Is Still Keeping Its Cool

Textiles aren't just an afterthought – this spring, leather skirts are the moment. If we're taking Alexander McQueen's and Ferragamo's word for it, the timeless sexiness of a good leather skirt is back big time.

As we've already mentioned, leather can create an enticing spin-off on classics like pleated and pencil skirts. When in doubt, look to the 90s for inspo – it was the prime time for mixing effortless and edgy, polished and rebellious. For a more contemporary look, you can't go wrong with a high-waisted midi and a cropped blazer. However you style it, a leather skirt brings just the right amount of attitude to any outfit, and that's why we love it.

Introduce a Little Drama Into Spring With a Lace-Trimmed Skirt

Every outfit needs a touch of romance, and lace-trimmed skirts are here to remind us of just that. They're flirty, a little fancy, and just the right amount of dramatic. Keep it exciting with the classic leather jacket, or lean into balletcore with a soft knit top and dainty ballet flats. If playful elegance is on your mood board for this spring season, put a lace-trimmed skirt on top of the shopping list.

Double-Layered Skirts Are Twice the Fun

As the weather is warming up, we keep shedding layers – but what if we keep them on the skirt, just for fun? Double-layered skirts can bring movement, texture, and a little extra flair to our spring outfits, so why settle for one layer when you can have two? Pair a flowy, double-layered mini with a fitted top to keep the silhouette balance, and you'll see that sometimes, more really is more.

"Courtesy of Pull&Bear"

Bring In Some Chaotic Energy With Asymmetric Hemlines

Lace-trimmed, double-layered, and now, asymmetrical – it seems like this spring, something just has to be wrong with the hemline. It's all about the balance, though, so keep it simple with a basic shirt and a knee-high boot. But if you manage to find an asymmetrical, lace-trimmed, double-layered skirt, know that you've hit the spring jackpot! Even your favourite mini will start feeling a little insecure and jealous.

Spring Is Synonymous With Boho, No Way Around It

Last season, the voluminous boho white skirt was literally everywhere. While it's still trendy, this spring, we're leaning a bit more into the breezy, bohemian feel. Think flowing layers, delicate lace panels, and vintage-inspired paisley prints like we've seen on the runways of the almighty Saint Laurent. After all, is it really spring without a little boho chic?

Delcate lace "Courtesy of Pull&Bear"

Spring or Skirt Season – Is There Really a Difference?

As you can see, this season has a skirt for every mood, occasion, and personality shift. Dust off those winter layers, let your legs see the sun and step into spring with a fresh new look. And, of course, don't forget to twirl once or twice in that new skirt – that's what it's all about!

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

