It’s one of those seasons of the year that gets everyone excited. Yes! I see the radiance on everyone’s face and the smile on the faces of individuals when I walk past them. It’s simply telling you it’s most people’s favorite season of the year, and they welcome it with open arms because it's that vibrant season of spring and a long-awaited one. Fashion in Spring is pretty much obvious as everyone gets to wear a lighter version of clothes away from what they’re normally used to - jackets, gloves, hats, sweaters, and thick pants and socks - the pattern at least would change for a while.

Given the transition in weather, I am excited to share my thoughts on the trending fashion styles for black women in the UK. In a bid to describe this new weather, it’s apt to say the gentle breeze carries the whispers of fresh trends, as the sun shines bright, illuminating the latest styles that are sure to make a statement. For me, spring is a time to experiment with new looks, try out bold colors, and elevate your style game.

In this article, by Chioma Emma she delves into the fashion trends that caught her attention this spring, highlighting the must-have pieces, colors, and accessories that will take your wardrobe to the next level. Whether you're a fellow fashion enthusiast or just looking for inspiration, I am hoping you’ll find my collections and helpful guides both educating and something worth trying.

My Take on Pastels.

Following fashion shows and their glamour, I love how pastel colors dominate the runways and streets this spring. Soft hues like lavender, peach, and mint green are so versatile and beautiful. For me, pastel colors offer a stunning contrast to those with rich skin tones, this creates a visual effect that's hard to ignore any day, anytime.

I imagine pairing a soft peach top with a flowery white skirt and sunglasses for a chic, effortless look, I must say. Or picture yourself in a lavender dress with a bold, colorful handbag and chunky jewelry. The possibilities are endless, and pastel colors are sure to add a touch of whimsy to any outfit I can attest to that.

Why Linen is preferred.

Linen is one fabric that's synonymous with spring fashion, it’s just a must-have and for good reason. Its breathable, lightweight texture makes it perfect for warmer days. This season, almost every fashion house has linen clothing in stock and it’s back in a big way, with designers incorporating it into everything from tops and pants to dresses and jackets.

Most linen clothing offers a comfortable and stylish solution for spring's unpredictable weather. I look for linen tops with interesting necklines or embroidery, and pair them with flowery pants or skirts for a chic, laid-back look.

The Versatility of Wide-Leg Trousers.

Thanks to spring season this is a fashion statement that shouldn’t be overlooked. Wide-legged trousers are a fashion staple that's here to stay, no longer talks and I'm loving them this spring because of the vibe it exudes. They're more popular than ever, with designers showcasing them in a variety of colors, fabrics, and styles. It offers a more versatile and comfortable option that's perfect for work or play.

I would suggest you pair wide-leg trousers with fitted tops and statement accessories for a polished look. You can also experiment with different textures, like pairing linen trousers with a cotton top or a silk blouse.

My kind of Accessories.

Who doesn’t love to accentuate their look with accessories? They’re the perfect way to elevate your outfit and add a touch of personality to your style. This spring, statement accessories are dominating the fashion scene, with bold, colorful pieces making a statement.

The statement accessories most definitely offer a way to add some extra glamour to your outfits. I look for bold, colorful handbags, chunky jewelry, and statement sunglasses to take my style to the next level. It’s something worth trying this spring. So, let's finish up this way: must-have Pieces for Spring would be Linen Tops, wide-leg trousers, pastel-colored dresses, and statement accessories. I hope this simple spring fashion guide for Black women in the UK adds a different color to your wardrobe this season. Happy styling.

by Chioma Emma Female First