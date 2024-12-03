A$AP Rocky felt "honoured" to receive the Cultural Innovator gong at The Fashion Awards on Monday (02.12.24).

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The Fashion Awards

The 36-year-old rap star was joined at the Royal Albert Hall in London by his partner Rihanna, and during his acceptance speech, Rocky acknowledged that the accolade "means so much" to him.

After being introduced by his mentor, French fashion designer Michele Lamy, Rocky said: "I'm very honoured, you know? Being a cultural innovator means so much to me. Especially being a rapper in the fashion industry."

Rocky observed that the lines have "merged" between music and fashion over recent years.

The 'Peso' hitmaker explained: "I think the lines have definitely merged now. Thank you to the British Fashion Council. Thank you."

Earlier this year, Rocky admitted to being a huge fan of "quiet luxury".

The rapper - who began dating Rihanna, the founder of the Fenty brand, in 2020 - told British Vogue magazine: "Everybody wants to be loud. Everybody wants you to know how much they paid for something. It’s all an exploitation of consumerism.

"My taste is fed by something else, and I’m glad that I’m actually active in a climate where quiet luxury is a thing, because it comes and goes."

Rocky has released a series of collaborations with Puma over recent years, and he explained his approach to the creative process.

He said: "My rule is this: if it doesn’t personally satisfy me or feed me or if it isn’t up to my standards personally, then I won’t sell it."

Rock also conceded that his taste isn't for for everyone.

He said: "I have an acquired taste, so I don’t expect all people to get it. It’s a niche demographic of people who live life like that."