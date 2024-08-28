Adam Sandler gets mocked for his "goofy" fashion choices.

Adam Sandler gets mocked by his family for his 'goofy' style

The 'Uncut Gems' star doesn't like to follow trends and always opt for comfort over style.

Breaking down his outfit, he told Mystery Fashionist in a recent TikTok: "There's sneakers.

There's some goofy shorts."

He then pointed to his stomach and said he wears a sweater and t-shirt to "cover up" his belly.

The 57-year-old comedy legend doesn't give much thought to what he wears.

He said: "Whatever is in the closet, I grab it.

"I think I got a bunch of the same socks. Underwear's kinda similar, too. I grab it, I don't think about it much."

He laughed: "Most people make fun of me in my family, but I keep moving."

Despite his lack of effort when it comes to fashion, Adam inspired the Sandlercore trend, which has seen Gen Z's wear his comfy attire.

He reacted in an interview with PEOPLE: "You know, this is an accidental thing.

"But here I am wearing goofy clothes, and I don't know. I don't think about it."

Meanwhile, the 'Big Daddy' star recently revealed his family are encouraging him to "eat a little more like a normal person".

The rom-com star - who has daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, with his wife Jackie - admitted his family are urging him to take his health more seriously.

The Hollywood star - who has been married to Jackie since 2003 - told the outlet: "They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad.

"You go, ‘Man, I want this guy around,’ so I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person."

Earlier this month, Adam admitted that he used to be much more focused on his health and working out.

The movie star confessed that he's now "just got a little bit of thickness all over".

Adam said on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast: "I used to take working out so serious ... and now I can't f****** do it.

"I play hoop and then I eat. Every time I'm eating I'm going, 'What are you doing, man? You don't need to do this.' I can't stop, just got a little bit of thickness all over."

Adam also revealed that he's been urged to rehire the trainer he used for 'You Don't Mess with the Zohan', his 2008 comedy movie.

The actor got himself in tip-top shape for the role, and his kids are confused as to why he didn't continue with his workout routine.

He said: "My kids, one daughter, Sadie's always saying, 'Dad, get the train from 'The Zohan'. Why would you ever give that up? Why did you stop?'"