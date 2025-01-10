Alan Cumming hopes his zany outfits on 'The Traitors' will lead to more acceptance of non-binary dressing.

The 59-year-old actor hosts the US version of the hit game show and he's become known for his outlandish costumes and Alan admits he's been surprised by the popularity of his wardrobe and hopes it will make people less "judgy".

He told WWD: "I think it's so hilarious that the American version of this show is much campier and more theatrical than the British version. I don't think that that can ever have happened before. And I think it's because of our work [on the costumes].

"I really like how that's been embraced by everyone. People are tuning in to see the people they know from these other shows. [And] they're actually also tuning in to see what sort of crazy femme-y outfit this middle-aged man is going to be wearing."

He went on to add: "I think that can be really helpful [in leading to more acceptance], in that when they see someone on the street who's not conforming to the normal mores of male-female binary dressing, maybe they'll be less judgy about it.

"Maybe they'll understand a bit more when they see what [stylist] Sam's put me in. I really do think it must help - or it's a positive thing to present in that way."

However, it's not just Alan leading the way in 'The Traitors' fashion stakes - his dog Lala has joined the cast for season three and she's already stealing the show with her own fancy outfits.

Alan added of his new co-star: "She's not so good with hats. She loves a kilt."