Alan Cumming has insisted he doesn't wear his Traitors wardrobe in real life

The 59-year-old actor hosts the US version of the hit game show and he's become known for his outlandish costumes on the show, but Alan is adamant he's just playing a character on TV and doesn't actually dress like that on a daily basis.

He told The Telegraph newspaper: "People imagine me to dress like I do on The Traitors but that’s a character – it’s me playing Moira Rose from [TV show] Schitt’s Creek playing me.

"Usually, I look like an eccentric old man in sandals, yoga pants and a T-shirt that says ‘Namasgay’."

Alan also has a penchant for pyjamas and admits he one accidentally wore a pair to a film premiere because he thought he was going to a low-key screening and not a red carpet event.

He explained: "My dream is to have a line of pyjamas that you could wear in any eventuality. I once accidentally wore mine to a film premiere. A charcoal communist-leader-style pair. I thought I was going to a screening – it was a red carpet full of cameras."

Alan works on his wardrobe for 'The Traitors' with stylist Sam Spector, who previously admitted he'd taken inspiration from Bond villains, 'Sex and The City' and even the late Queen Elizabeth for his fancy garb.

Spector told GQ: "We had a Bond villain in our heads during season one, but it’s ever-evolving in season two. For the funeral episode, for example, I used images of women at British royal funerals over time - even the Queen.

"Luckily, Alan is interested in going there. He pulls off these crazy and sometimes androgynous and sometimes wacky looks so well ... I was inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker's wedding look in 'Sex and the City', with the teal cape around her arms over her wedding dress. I used that for inspiration for Alan's cape in the funeral episode, I wanted something super dramatic."

The stylist added: "I just love how wacky and silly and campy his clothes are. I’ve seen them all, and still, every time he shows up on screen, I start cackling."