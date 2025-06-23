Alanis Morissette sees her long hair as a "bandmate" because it helps her express herself on stage.

Alanis Morissette likes to hide behind her long hair

The Ironic star is known for her lengthy tresses and she has no plans to ever lop it all off because she uses it as part of her concerts and believes it protects her when she's feeling vulnerable because she's able to hid behind it.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I mean, my hair is a band mate. It’s a way of expressing and flailing and raging. It’s like a typewriter, it speaks on my behalf.

"Without me, even. It’s a friend who protects me when I’m feeling vulnerable on stage. If you have 80,000 or 200,000 people looking, a well-placed moment of deep [hiding behind the hair] and then I’m back.

"It’s a pretty way of hiding. The perfect tool for an introvert. And I’ve always felt androgynous, so in some ways my earrings or my hair length can remind someone that it’s a female body."

Alanis went on to admit she doesn't worry too much about washing her hair because she likes the "aesthetic of dirty chic".

The singer is due to perform at the UK's fabled Glastonbury Festival later this week and she recently revealed her stage outfit is going to be "natural" and inspired by the 1990s.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I’d call it slightly eclectic with an onus on natural. So, flowers, earth, but then, because I’m 1990s by default, it’s also like: 'Throw glitter on it, mess it up, fray the edges'. I like being messy and slightly surprising. Chic but also misshapen."

Alanis added of her style: "[It's] greasy, fancy, careless. I care but I also don’t care, which is very 1990s, I guess."

She also revealed she likes to have a closet full of good quality basics, which she can then jazz up with.

Alanis explained: "A classic tank or T-shirt. I’m such a capsule b****. It’s all about a clean capsule and then go crazy over the top.

"I love playing bombastically and unapologetically with colour. I used to be scared of colour. Now I’m just like: 'Go'."