Alex Consani didn't feel any pressure at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show because she hadn't realised she was the first ever trans model to walk in the fashion extravaganza.

The 21-year-old model stepped out onto the runway for the lingerie brand last month, followed shortly afterwards by Valentina Sampaio and though she knew it was a "really impactful moment", she hadn't appreciated just how significance her presence was until afterwards.

She told Teen Vogue magazine: “That was a really impactful moment. It’s crazy, though, because I didn’t even realize I was the first to walk until after I walked the show.

"I thought that Valentina had already walked a while ago, so having that in my mind took the pressure away.

“At this level, [there] haven’t been any references.

“It’s really impactful to be [among] the first [to walk for Victoria's Secret] because I’m able to take the hate. If I get called out for something, but it’s something that I truly and morally believe in, I have absolutely no problem with it.”

Alex is thankful for the trans models who came before her and wants to "use her voice" to advocate for others.

She said: “I came into fashion at a time when people were looking for a space for diversity. I’ve talked to so many of the great trans models like Dominique Jackson and Connie Fleming.

"Their experiences were so crazy. Hearing how much they had to push the barriers for me to be where I am today, I could never compare my situation to theirs.

“There’s more we can do. And it starts with fostering a conversation. It’s scary, though, because if you talk about the need for diversity to someone in power, they might X you out and say, ‘Well, if you’re upset then we’ll just make sure you’re not included.’ And that’s not how it should be.

“Fashion, now more than ever, values a voice. If you have the ability to use your voice, then you have to use it.”