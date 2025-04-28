Alexa Chung is selling her clothes on Vinted.

Alexa Chung is selling a collection of her clothes on Vinted

The TV star and former fashion designer has revealed that she is selling some of her wardrobe on the second-hand buying platform and will be selling a luxury fashion piece collection from 4 May.

The collection includes a Miu Miu embroidered bralette and a coral silk 1930 vintage dress that was worn by Alexa at Paris Fashion Week.

Alexa said in a statement: "The Dries Van Noten silver trainers are very hard to say good bye to, as are the Saint Laurent patent black flats, which go with so many different things. I’m also selling a pink Gucci bag, which I already slightly regret. But I am doing the clear out with Vinted because my style is evolving.

"These items carry so many memories and we had great times together but now it is time to kiss them goodbye and the idea that they can live on in someone else’s wardrobe and be new again to them is very appealing.”

All sales proceeds from Alexa’s wardrobe on Vinted will be donated to Endometriosis UK as her chosen charity.

She added: ”I love the magic and rush of unearthing something unexpected that might knock your comfortable style out of its regular lane slightly. Vintage fashion has the ability to breathe new life into your wardrobe because it brings with it an inherent playfulness. I think there’s something so romantic about connecting to another era through what we wear.

"The idea that you can repurpose and bring a new attitude to something that was made for another time and another context, I find the concept of trends coming back around and evolving each time weirdly comforting amidst the current chaos. And it’s so nice to wear something unique that nobody else can buy (unless they’re treasure hunters like you).”

Alexa’s wardrobe will be available to purchase from 4th of May at 6pm to Vinted members in the UK with a second drop of more unique items from brands like Dior or Loewe coming up in June.