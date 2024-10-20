Amelia Gray "doesn't really do trends".

Amelia Gray doesn’t do trends

The 23-year-old model doesn't stick to one particular style of clothing and is happy to put together outfits that clash so long as they make her feel good.

She told Nylon magazine: "I’ve decided I don't really do trends. We’re doing cozy, we’re doing baggy. Yesterday, I wore this hilarious outfit: I had my Ashley Williams London “I Love Me” pink sweatpants with my black Miu Miu ballerinas and a leopard Balenciaga top.

"We're doing everything that doesn't make sense: patterns, colors. It's not a sad-girl fall, it's a bright-girl fall. It's a cozy, colorful-girl fall."

Amelia is now living in New York and she was delighted to discover a "beautiful warehouse" of vintage dresses.

Asked her favourite hidden gems in the city, she said: "I don't know if it's a hidden gem. It seemed to have been hidden for me until two days ago: Kettl Matcha, only place to get matcha in the city, you heard it here first.

"Also, I forgot what it's called, but it’s probably better because I need to gate-keep this one. There's a beautiful warehouse above an antique store uptown, and this woman curates all of these slip dresses and corsets from the ‘50s and it's the most insane space.

"I don't know the name; that's why it's a hidden gem."

Previously, Amelia confessed to stealing items from her mom Lisa Rinna and dad Harry Hamlin’s closets, including designer garments.

She told PEOPLE: “I steal (but put back) a bunch of my dad’s Calvin Klein white T-shirts and his Nike socks sometimes. He also has really comfy flannel pieces.

“From my mom, I mostly take the tighter, chicer things. I've definitely stolen my fair share of Versace.”

Amelia takes anything she “can get [her] hands on” when it comes to the former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star’s clothes.

She said: “I take whatever high-fashion things I can get my hands on from that woman's closet, that's for sure.”

Amelia likes to mix and match items from each of their wardrobes.

She explained: “There's so many things in my dad and mom’s closets I can appreciate. I would never pick one closet [to borrow clothes from] for the day. I would have to style both of them together.”