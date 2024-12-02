Andie MacDowell feels "too old" to conform to Hollywood's beauty standards.

Andie MacDowell has opened up about her beauty routine

The 66-year-old actress has enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood - but Andie admits that women in the movie business face some unhealthy pressures.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Andie recalled: "I did a fitting and the dress was really tight around my waist. It looks so good, but I woke up and I just knew it was not the right thing for me to do.

"I wanted to wear something that was comfortable. And, of course, immediately I shamed myself for not being able to fit into this dress.

"But that's Hollywood. It's this expectation, like you see in [daughter Margaret Qualley's movie 'The Substance'], to be something that you can no longer be and that was easier at a certain time in your life, but I can't."

Andie is no longer willing to make the sacrifices needed to conform to Hollywood's beauty standards.

She explained: "I'm too old to starve myself for five pounds, nonstop. I just can't do it anymore."

Despite this, Andie remains passionate about make-up, revealing that she has a "very, very simple" routine.

The actress - who has been a spokeswoman for L'Oréal since 1986 - said: "When I do my own make-up, it’s very, very simple - though I do like a smokey eye. I quite often do it with a little bit of purple because it brings out the green in my eyes."

Andie is particularly fond of some L’Oréal Paris products.

She shared: "I love an eyebrow pencil. L’Oréal Paris makes a wonderful eyebrow pencil. They have a new blush that’s a cream blush. I prefer a cream blush. Their mascara is fantastic."

