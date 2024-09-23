Angelina Jolie believes dressing "for oneself" is a "useful rebellion".

Angelina Jolie doesn't follow trends

The 'Maria' actress - who has her own fashion brand and creative space, Atelier Jolie - doesn't want to "follow" trends and be told how she should dress as style should be a form of personal expression.

She told CR Fashion Book: "Over the years, I’ve seen fashion dictated by trends and anointed arbiters of taste. But to look inward and dress for oneself—to truly express oneself with creativity and resourcefulness—is a useful rebellion in this modern age.

"The modular Atelier Jolie suit seen in this issue, which is made from deadstock [fabric], is a collection staple, and includes interchangeable collars. It was made to be personalised; for a new look there can be new parts added or adjusted, instead of purchasing a new suit or new dress."

And asked if she still feels punk, she added: "If punk means not to follow, but to question, then I suppose I do. The resistance to being told how to think, dress or feel is important to me."

The 49-year-old star established Atelier Jolie to "honour individuality".

Asked how she envisaged the brand blurring the lines between designer label and creative collective, she replied: "It doesn’t feel at all like blurring so much as honouring individuality and celebrating the spirit of personal expression.

"I have always loved making and designing alongside the brilliant tailors, costume designers, and pattern makers I’ve had the privilege of encountering over my career.

"I wanted to build a collective with artists and designers who inspire me and are creating in a way that challenges overconsumption.

"Simon Ungless is a beautiful example of this; he has joined us in the atelier to share his craft and designs with our guests and has even printed on some of the pieces I’ve designed while he was teaching."