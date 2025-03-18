Anitta thinks she is only "pretty" because she has had cosmetic work done.

The 31-year-old singer has been open about the procedures she has had done over the years - which include a nose job, jaw-shaping procedures, and breast augmentations - and insisted that her inspiration to do so came from aspiring to look like the stars she saw on television.

She told E! News: "I always wanna be honest with my audience. Even if the procedures and everything. I just wanna tell them 'Listen, it's not that you were born ugly and I was born pretty. It's because I worked on it!' I used to look at the TV and think that 'If I was that beautiful like that, then I would be happy.' And that's not real."

The 'Envolver' hitmaker previously insisted that she has "never" had a problem with discussing her decisions to go under the knife as she claimed that honesty is the only way to go after undergoing such changes.

She told Cosmopolitan: "It’s important to own it. I never had a problem saying the things that I get.

“When I did plastic surgery, I wanted people to know. When you lie, it gets harder. It has nothing to do with me not liking myself.

“For me, it’s more about image reinvention.”

Anitta has also claimed that self-confidence can often come from a "change" that a person makes within themselves, but insisted that they need to have the confidence to follow through with that change in the first place.

She told Glamour: "People are always like, ‘love yourself’. But then they never say when they changed something. If you want to change, go there and change it, don't waste your time caring about it and what other people think. I have some friends that are like, ‘Oh, I wish I could change this or that. But I'm so afraid of what people are going to say’, I'm like, ‘What? You don't change, because of what people are going to say?!’"