Anna Friel lost her entire wardrobe when she split from her former boyfriend Darren Day.

Anna Friel lost her entire wardrobe when she split from Darren Day

The 49-year-old actress dated the entertainer back in the 1990s and she's now confessed she regrets leaving all of her clothes behind at his home when they broke up in 1997 - because she never got them back.

When asked if she has any fashion regrets, Anna told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Only about the things I lost. I had the best 1990s capsule wardrobe and when I split up with my first boyfriend, Darren Day, I was so distraught, I grabbed the essentials and left my whole wardrobe there, including an incredible Afghan coat from the Kings Road [ in London].

"I remember years later calling to ask for my clothes back and he’d ditched them all."

Anna went on to reveal she now prefers vintage clothes to buying new pieces and spends a lot of time hunting for bargains in second-hand shops.

She added: "My great passion is vintage - the materials are superior and I love pieces with a story - so I hunt down vintage shops whenever I travel.

"I’ve been shooting in Bristol recently and found a red 1980s jumpsuit. Palma, Mallorca, is a great place to shop for unique embroidery and leather shoes and bags."

Anna also explained she's ditched heels for flats in recent years and her favourite shoes are a pair of Adidas trainers. She told the publication: "My favourites are a chunky pair of red Adidas Campus 00s that I have in navy too.

"I love shoes and I’m a huge Terry de Havilland fan because they were the only heels I could walk in, but I prefer looking at them rather than wearing them now."

In the interview, Anna also shared her top beauty tips revealing she uses a concealer and highlighter by RMS as well as Chanel's Lip and Cheek Balm in Number 1.

Anna insisted she now wears less powder and prefers a dewy look. She also credited her 20-year-old daughter Gracie with introducing her to a fragrance brand called Moods and she is now a big fan of the company's roll-on perfume Frisky.