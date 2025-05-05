Anna Wintour has lifted the lid on one of the fashion industry's biggest secrets.

The Vogue boss has dispelled the long-running myth that she insists on signing off on all of the outfits worn by celebrities at the annual Met Gala - revealing many of the A-list guests like to ask for advice but they are free to wear whatever they want and she doesn't need to give them her official approval.

During an interview on 'Good Morning America', host Michael Strahan ask Anna if she has to approve all the outfits seen on the red carpet and she replied: "No".

Anna went on to explain: "Many call and ask our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea."

This year's Met Gala takes place in New York City on Monday (05.05.25) and has the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

The event is being co-chaired by Anna along with actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, musician-turned-fashion mogul Pharrell Williams and honorary chair LeBron James.

Colman previously revealed he texted Anna a picture of his outfit and he "died with the response".

During an interview on Vogue's 'The Run Through' podcast, the actor explained: "Anna sent me a text and she says: 'Checking in ... how's filming going and how's your Met look?' ...

"I was like: 'I think I need to reveal my Met look to her now, I think that's what the question marks are. I was like: 'Hello my friend, blah blah blah, want to see? The only thing missing is this and that, and that and the other.' And I sent her the look and I died with the response ...

[I was] waiting for hours ... And then finally, at 9:47 p.m. before I went to bed, I was like: 'I'm not going to sleep until she texts me back,' she says: 'Work of art'. I'm good, you guys! I'm gonna be alright."

During Anna's interview on 'GMA', she added of the actor's look: "It was his idea. It was a clever idea."

She revealed she has heard from Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky about their outfits, but she doesn't know what Lewis Hamilton is planning.

Anna said: "Lewis, I'm not sure I entirely believe him, says he doesn't have a picture, but it's great ... I trust Lewis. Lewis totally knows what he's doing ...

"Pharrell [Williams] and [A$AP] Rocky have both described to me what they're wearing. It sounds perfect."