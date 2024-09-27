Anya Taylor-Joy has become "obsessed" with fashion.

'The Queen's Gambit' star, 28, admits she barely wore anything apart from "sweatpants" for many years when she was working hard in the movie business, but has started to develop her own style over the last few years and she now devotes much of her time to rummaging through vintage stores to find her favourite designer pieces.

She told WWD.com: "Because it's always something that I've associated with work, my personal style wasn't that important to me because I've just been constantly working.

"So the only thing I had to think about was what's going to be comfortable to wear at three o'clock in the morning when I show up to set and then I get changed into something else for the rest of the day. So I wore sweatpants - for years - and just never really thought about it.

"And now, as I've become more obsessed with fashion, I spend a lot of time going to vintage stores because I find that's more where I find my personal style."

Anya went on to reveal her current obsession is with vintage Vivienne Westwood pieces.

She explained: "Recently, it's become, it's not a problem yet, but I am very obsessed with vintage Vivienne Westwood. And it's become a thing where every time I go into a vintage shop and I fall in love with something, it's Westwood. I'm gonna have an entire wardrobe of exclusively Westwood clothes ...

"It's like owning a piece of history."

Anya added that she's trying to expand her wardrobe to include more everyday clothes rather than red carpet or party outfits and she takes inspiration from styles of the past.

She said: "I've been really enjoying taking the time to say, 'Maybe I do like wearing this. Maybe I like wearing little red leather gloves.' That's fun for me.

"There's a glamour to the way people used to dress that I'm very intrigued by."