Heidi Klum thinks everyone should wear "what the heck they want to wear".

Heidi Klum has urged people to be bold with their fashion choices

The 51-year-old model believes people should be open-minded and ambitious when it comes to their sense of style.

Heidi told People: "I feel like everyone should wear what the heck they want to wear. I feel like that's what makes us all individually special, so I feel like rules are just not the way to go.

"But other than that, I feel like in fashion, anything is possible right now.

"[There are] just no long trains anymore, unfortunately. I'm still wearing one. I don't care now. I'm going everywhere with a train."

Heidi has recently returned to host the hit TV show 'Project Runway', and she's relishing the experience.

The model - who originally starred on 'Project Runway' between 2004 and 2017 - said: "It’s felt like coming home, really like coming home."

Heidi still feels very comfortable on the TV show, despite her lengthy absence.

She said: "I can do it with my eyes closed, even though I'm judging clothes, so I have to have my eyes open, but I can do it with my eyes closed.

"I just love fashion so much, and I love how interested they are and how they're champing at the bit to get a spot in the fashion industry. So, it's so fun to give them a platform to show what they can do."

Heidi announced her departure from 'Project Runway' back in September 2018.

The model said on Instagram at the time: "After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers. (sic)"