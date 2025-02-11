Ariana Grande is "very excited" about the dress she is planning to wear to the Oscars.

Ariana Grande 'very excited' about her Oscars dress

The 31-year-old pop singer has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the upcoming awards ceremony for her role as Glinda in the movie musical 'Wicked' and while she remained tight-lipped about the design, was keen to note just how she is "looking forward" to it on the big night.

Asked if she had started work on the look, she told E! News: "Yes! I can't tell you anything. I’m very excited about it, and I’m really looking forward to wearing it."

In 'Wicked' - which is the unofficial prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz - Ariana was seen wearing a variety of brightly coloured numbers, notably donning the character's signature pink gown as she descended from the sky in a bubble.

The 'Into You' hitmaker was then asked if her Oscars look will take any inspiration from her on-screen alter-ego, but refused to confirm or deny whether that is the case.

She said: "I can’t say anything else. Too soon!"

Ariana previously revealed that prior to getting the role of Glinda, she dedicated a portion of her closet to pink clothes while she hoped and prayed she would get the part.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive clip from the 'Wicked' digital home release, Ariana joked: "I was like, 'What underwear would Glinda wear today?'"

'Wicked' opened on Broadway in 2003 with Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in the title roles, but while interest in a film adaptation began almost immediately, the project remained in development hell until Jon M. Chu came on board to direct in 2021.

Ariana added: "I had been chasing [producer] Marc Platt down for about ten years, wondering when this movie was going to happen, when I would have the opportunity to audition."