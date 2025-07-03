Ariana Madix is constantly seeking "inspo" for her Love Island USA looks.

Ariana Madix hosts the hit TV show

The 40-year-old reality star has revealed that she's doing her best to stay in tip-top condition while hosting Love Island in Fiji.

Speaking to E! News, Ariana explained: "I am in the gym all the time, unless I’m in the villa, depending on what time I go in, I may or may not go to the gym. But the gym is very important. So, I’m working out, I am drinking a lot of water."

Despite this, Ariana insists she's not too strict with her approach to fitness and wellness.

The TV star - who began hosting Love Island USA in 2024 - said: "I’m going to have some wine here and there. But I do try to keep things protein heavy."

Ariana has turned heads with some of her eye-catching outfits on the reality TV show. But she admits that it requires a "team effort" to prepare for the series.

She said: "I definitely have a lot of input with the looks but it’s a team effort, from Emily Men, my stylist.

"We do fittings before I leave and we are constantly sending each other inspo. Then she finds the most amazing things and then once we get here, we get the looks."

Meanwhile, Ariana previously revealed that she loves hosting Love Island USA.

The former Vanderpump Rules star told Parade: "I'm so excited. I just love the show, and I feel like we had such an amazing season last season, and I'm just so excited to be a part of it and to go back.

"I love being the host of my favourite show."

As the host, Ariana is required to be "unbiased" towards the contestants.

However, Ariana admits that it's not always easy to maintain a neutral stance.

She said: "[Something] I definitely learned about myself - that I really empathise with so much of what everyone goes through on the show - [is] that it's difficult for me to keep my personal thoughts and feelings at the door, but that it's such an important thing to do because as the host, I can't really be too forthcoming with what I think. Because of course I watch all the episodes, I watch everything, and I have to be very much unbiased, and I learned how difficult that really is to do."