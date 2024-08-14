Ashley Graham believes rejection has actually made her more successful.

Ashley Graham has revealed the secrets of her success

The 36-year-old model - who co-hosts the TV show 'Side Hustlers' with Emma Grede - believes that facing setbacks and learning from them is an important part of becoming a success in life.

Speaking about the second season of her TV show, Ashley told 'TODAY': "We didn't sugarcoat anything. Emma is not a sugarcoater anyways ... I'm more of a sugarcoater.

"But we have to tell them like it is. There's no ... otherwise they're not going to be successful.

"The nos we've had have made us more successful."

Ashley and Emma both perform the roles of would-be investors on their TV show, and the brunette beauty previously insisted that there's nothing wrong with being brutally honest with the contestants.

Ashley - who has previously featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - told 'CBS Mornings': "We're not just investing in an idea.

"We're investing in a founder and the woman behind the idea. And if we're going to met with challenges along the way, with giving our unsolicited advice and giving them our encouragement ... giving them our time and our money at the end of the day, they need to listen."

'Side Hustlers' was renewed for a second season earlier this year, and Emma admitted that she was looking forward to the challenge.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur said in a statement: "Working with the extraordinary women of season one to turn their dreams into realities was an unforgettable experience, and we can’t wait for viewers to see what we have in store for season two."