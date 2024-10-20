Ashley Graham requested more garments after she was presented with "tiny little underwear" for her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut.

Ashley Graham requested more garments after being given 'tiny little underwear' for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The 36-year-old model ended up donning a sparkly bodysuit over lacy knickers teamed with a see-through robe and black wings adorned with golden flowers for her first runway appearance at the iconic fashion event - and quipped that she needed the extra cover after having three children.

The plus-sized beauty - who has two twin boys and a son with her husband Justin Ervin - told PEOPLE: "The first thing they gave me was this tiny, tiny little underwear, and I said, 'Hello, I just had three children.

"Even though it was like two years ago, but I was like, 'Is there any more we can put on?' So then I got a bodysuit and I feel really sexy in it, and then when the wings came out, that's when I was like, 'Oh yeah, I feel like an Angel. This is hot.'"

Ashley admitted she wasn't sure she wanted to be part of the show as the brand hasn't always been size inclusive.

She said: "At first when they asked me to be in the show, I was a little bit hesitant because there has been a brand DNA that's been very hard to be a part of for so many years, for so many of us, especially growing up with the brand and not always fitting in the brand and the brand not making sizes for us.

"When I talked to the head of Victoria's Secret and they ensured me that their hope and their plan is to have extended sizes, I said, yes so that there could be more women that could see themselves represented on the runway because we did not see that during Fashion Month."