Ashley Graham doesn't use a watch to tell time

The 36-year-old model has been named the new brand ambassador for Michele Watches and she's admitted she usually checks the time on the phone instead of using the timepiece on her wrist.

She told WWD.com: "I wear a watch as a piece - it's more of a fashion statement. Am I checking the time? Sometimes. I am such a phone girly, right?

"In this day and age, we're always on our phone checking whatever, so we always know what time it is, but I really enjoy having it on as an accessory."

Ashley stars in the new Legacy Redefined campaign for Michele Watches and she insists the products are aimed at all women.

She explained: "They're for any type of woman. Like, you name her, Michele Watches is there for her. In my opinion, any campaign that aims to inspire and empower women with their boldness and femininity is a campaign that I want to be behind ... "

Ashley added of her decision to partner with the brand: "When they approached me about the 'Legacy Redefined' campaign, it just felt like an instant 'yes' because the campaign is celebrating women and all their multifaceted legacies.

"Now's the time to continue to inspire women and continue to lift each other's voices up - this campaign really does that."

The company announced Ashley as a brand ambassador earlier this week in a post on Instagram, which read: "We’re thrilled to announce Ashley Graham as our new Brand Ambassador.

"As a model, entrepreneur, and advocate, Ashley embodies MICHELE’s passion for empowering women to celebrate their achievements. Stay tuned for the official campaign reveal, coming 8/13."