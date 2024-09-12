Aubrey Plaza wouldn't have worn her revealing SAG Awards dress if she had "giant knockers".

Aubrey Plaza had no concerns about her SAG Awards dress last year

The 40-year-old actress caused a stir at the event last year as she stepped out in a bronze sequin Michael Kors gown which came with a cutout in the centre and a crisscross neckline exposing her midriff.

Asked about the outfit on SiriusXM's 'Howard Stern Show', she said: "They just gave me that dress, and I put it on. I wasn't really thinking about it so much. I swear to God."

She insisted she didn't think about it "so much", and brushed off the host's question about her thoughts looking in the mirror before the event.

He quipped: "You don't look in the mirror and go,' You know, a little bit of my boob is hanging out on the bottom. Maybe I don't want to do that?' "

She replied: "My boobs aren't really like... If I had giant knockers, maybe I'd be like, 'Whoa. I gotta keep these things...'"

The 'Parks and Recreation' star - who is also known for roles in the likes of 'The White Lotus' and 'Legion' - insisted she had no idea why the dress caused so much conversation on social media.

She was wondering: "'Is this different from any other dress I wear?'

"I didn't think that dress specifically was like, 'Woo. Check it out. I'm gonna really make a splash here with this underboob.' "

Days after the event last year, stylist Jessica Paster defended the dress in the comment section after it was shared by fashion blogger Check the Tag, with some users complaining about the "straps" and "cutout"

However, she insisted everything went to plan as she responded: "Did 7 fittings .. for real ... I wanted underboob (sic)"