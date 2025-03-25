Bad Bunny reportedly earned Calvin Klein $8.4 million for his new underwear campaign.

The iconic brand has teamed up with the international music star and occasional WWE wrestler for a new campaign, and it has paid off.

According to a report from Launchmetrics, the campaign generated $8.4m in media impact value in less than 48 hours.

MIV is used to assign an actual monetary value to a company's marketing strategy, which can help suggest the return on their investment.

The campaign - which was shot by photographer Mario Sorrenti - was viewed more than 56 million times across Instagram and TikTok, with over 3.7 million likes.

Bunny previously spoke of his excitement in teaming with Calvin Klein, as well as getting to do so in his homeland of Puerto Rico.

He said in a statement: "This has been in the works for some time now, seeing it finally come to life has been gratifying.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine.”

Meanwhile, he has also opened up on the work he put in to look his best for the campaign.

He told GQ magazine: "I had a whole routine focused on my physique and getting into the best shape for this campaign. I was eating super clean and training as much as possible.”

However, the moment the work was done, he made sure to indulge.

He added: "All I could think about once we wrapped the campaign was eating everything on the menu at Lala.

“But what I was craving the most were the Manchego croquetas and the crispy tuna rice.”