J Balvin is set to do an internship with Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton.

J Balvin is set to intern for Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton

The 39-year-old Colombian superstar - whose full name is Jose Balvin - would love to follow in the 'Happy' hitmaker's footsteps and become the men's creative director of the luxury French fashion house and so he's going to intern for the 51-year-old trendsetter for a month or two early next year.

Speaking to Hypebeast about working with his "mentor", he said: "I’m doing the Joopiter auction with Pharrell. Pharrell has always been a mentor to me and I’ve learned a lot from him about fashion, art, and creativity. So we are presenting my new creative design studio called VVT — Vita Veloce Team — which means “fast life” in Italian. VVT is also a collaboration with the designer Mattias Gollin — an amazing creative guy."

Balvin says Marc Jacobs - who was creative director of LV from 1997 to 2014 - needs “the credit he deserves" for paving the way for the likes of Pharrell and Yeezy founder Kanye West.

He said: "Yeah, ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be at LV, even though I couldn’t afford it back then. Marc Jacobs was the one who opened that up for the culture. Marc Jacobs was the one who gave the chance to Pharrell, to Kanye. That eventually led to the revival of the “Millionaire Glasses”. That's when the Murakami collabs started. Marc Jacobs needs the credit that he deserves because he's the one who made this switch for culture. And then you saw what Virgil [Abloh] did — he created a whole world — and now it’s Pharrell."

Balvin - who is a regular at Fashion Week and has called for greater representation of Latinos in the fashion world - is even prepared to do coffee runs for Pharrell during his internship.

He continued: "So it's one of my dreams to be a creative director at LV. I would love to do that. I'm actually arranging to do an internship with Louis Vuitton and Pharrell. He said yes, which is a blessing. So maybe I'll be there in January or February doing my internship for a month or two. I want to go and learn. I don't care if Pharrell is like, 'Get me a coffee.' I’ll get him a coffee! I told him that. There's no ego here, man. I'll be Jose during the internship, not J Balvin."