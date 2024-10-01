Pamela Anderson has only just started to feel "confident" in a bathing suit.

The 57-year-old actress famously wore a red bikini when she was cast as C.J. Parker in the hit 1990s series 'Baywatch' but admitted that she has "never been" totally self-assured in her own skin and had been trying to live up to "expectations" until now.

She told Glamour: "I feel like [now] it's the first time in my life where I feel like if I'm wearing a bathing suit…I feel fine about myself. It's so freeing. It's so crazy because sucking in…or trying to live up to this crazy expectation of what people want you to look like or be as you get older, things change.

“I'm lucky because I've never really had to worry about my weight or anything like that, but I just... [have] never been 100% confident."

The Playboy legend went makeup-free towards the end of last year for her appearance at Paris Fashion Week and admitted that these days she looks better without being totally made up as she insisted that she is just going to "accept" herself for who she is rather than "chase" her youth.

She said: "“I’ve just done it and I’ve played with it. “I’ve nothing against makeup, but I felt like it just looked better on me in my twenties than it did now. You’re going to hit a crossroads in your fifties, and you go, ‘Am I going to chase youth? Am I going to be miserable? Or am I going to be self-accepting?"