Bella Hadid has returned to the runway for the first time in two years.

The 27-year-old supermodel - whose last fashion show appearance came in October 2022 at a charity event hosted by Naomi Campbell in Quatar - is back in the spotlight during Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday (24.09.24), Bella walked the runway at the Saint Lauren Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show.

She was seen strutting her stuff in an oversized black suit and tie, completing with a white button-down shirt and black-rimmed sunglasses.

Bella previously revealed she was stepping back from the world of modelling after getting the impression that the fashion world wasn't returning her "love and effort".

Back in April, she told Allure magazine: "After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."

During her modelling break - which saw her move to Texas - Bella still kept busy, and she recently launched her own Orebella fragrance line.

She added: "Growing up in an Arab family, perfume and scents were almost a personality trait—I can still remember the way my grandparents smelled when they walked into a room.

“My uncle Mahmoud was making his own essential oils in the 70s—woody, tobacco-smelling scents.”

She insisted the goal was to put something out there that wasn't simply "another product" from a celebrity.

She explained: "I didn’t want to just put something on the market that was another product or another perfume.

“It was something I was already extremely passionate about, and I didn’t want to keep it for myself anymore.”