Beyonce feels "honoured" to star in a new campaign for Levi's.

Beyonce is the new face of Levi's jeans

The 43-year-old pop superstar has signed up to become the new face of the denim brand after she name-checked the company in her song 'Levii's Jeans' - featured on her country album 'Cowboy Carter' - and the singer is thrilled to be appearing in the new adverts which celebrate the "female perspective".

She said in a statement: "My song 'Levii's Jeans' celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform - something we all wear with pride.

"I am honoured to work with Levi's to create quintessential American iconography.

"Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honouring their strength."

Beyonce's 'Reiimagine' campaign will be recreating some of the brand's most iconic adverts - including a classic 1985 spot in which a male model was seen walking into a laundrette, taking off his jeans and waiting while they washed.

The new version starring Beyonce shows her taking his place in the laundromat.

Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi's brand at Levi Strauss Co, told WWD the collaboration with Beyonce came about because of her song, adding: "This campaign is celebrating two icons. It's inspired by Levi's and our unparalleled history and impact over time, as well as Beyonce, who's a culture shaping artist and icon."

The singer previously worked with the band during her time in Destiny's Child, and she's continued to wear the jeans - including a pair of Levi's shorts onstage at the Coachella festival in 2018 - and Mitchell insisted Beyonce didn't get paid to wear them and it underlines her genuine passion for the brand.

He added: "She chose to wear them. To me, that's a good indication of her interest in the brand."