Beyonce is taking her haircare brand Cecred on tour with her.

Beyonce is taking her haircare brand on tour

The pop superstar launched the company last year with a line boasting shampoo, conditioner, treatment masks and styling products and now she's announced a Cecred pop-up roadshow will appear at her 'Cowboy Carter' shows across the U.S. and at Ulta Beauty stores in Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta.

A statement posted on Instagram explained: "Saddle up! CECRED is the official beauty brand of the #COWBOYCARTERTOUR.

"We’re hitting the road for the CECRED Roadshow, popping up at COWBOY CARTER TOUR stops and @ultabeauty stores near you. Swipe for official dates and see you there."

The singer previously told WWD of the connection with Ulta Beauty: "In the past year, we've helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like.

"Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cecred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience."

The roadshow will open on April 28 at Beyonce's first 'Cowboy Carter' show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 28 before heading to Chicago, New Jersey, Houston, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Las Vegas.

It will feature special trailers and a Cecred salon stage as well as expert hair advice and limited edition samples.

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker previously insisted she has always strived for Cecred to be "an inclusive force of excellence, investing in research, science and testing for all hair types".

She explained: "As a Black founder, there are misconceptions that we can only make products for hair like ours. Society has trained us to focus on our differences, and it’s kept us in boxes.

"But little do people know, your hair and my hair, whether it’s coily, kinky, wavy or straight, has a lot more in common than it does differences.

"Seeing our products perform across everyone is proof that when you put science in front of bias, the results speak for themselves."

Beyonce also opened up about her personal connection with her hair in an interview with Essence magazine, saying: "I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair. The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me.

"The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives. For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom.

"It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary."