Bianca Jagger feels "empowered" in a suit.

Bianca Jagger loves suits

The 79-year-old model - who has 53-year-old daughter Jade with ex-husband Sir Mick Jagger - discovered the difference between "fashion and style" when Yves Saint Laurent began making two-piece outfits for women.

She told HarpersBazaar.com: "I wear a lot of men's suits and trousers, which make me feel empowered.

"So when Yves Saint Laurent came out with women’s suits, they became so prevalent in his collection, and it felt right to wear suits. It was my sense of fashion.

"Before then, I had never been a great believer in fashion styles, and Saint Laurent taught us–well, me– the difference between fashion and style."

Bianca was drawn to wearing suits because she wanted to be like her father and feel "powerful".

She explained: “My father was a dandy-looking man, and I remember him wearing white linen suits and a white hat. As a child, I wanted to emulate my father and felt empowered to.

“I grew up in a time when men had the preferential position in a family, which is still the case in some parts of the world, so trying to look like my father had to do with that, I learned later on. If I emulated my father or dressed like a boy or man, then I was going to feel powerful."

And Bianca still wears some of the same outfits she was wearing decades ago as she loves "timeless" pieces.

She said: "I am more nostalgic for time periods, like the '70s or '90s. In terms of designers, our course Yves Saint Laurent was the greatest designer in France.

"When I lived in America, there was Halston, Calvin Klein, and even my dear friend Carolina Herrera. Halston and Calvin Klein reinvented the notion of American fashion, which was very different than Europe fashion.

"There are many pieces of clothing that I still have from 40 years ago. Fortunately, I can still wear the pieces, and I love them just as much as I did when I first got them.

"My taste hasn't changed much. I believe in well-cut clothing and suits; those are timeless."