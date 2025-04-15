Billie Eilish wants Willy Chavarria to create a fashion capsule "based on the ending of 'Chihiro'".

Billie Eilish wants a fashion capsule collection inspired by the ending of her Chihiro music video

The 23-year-old singer starred alongside Nat Wolff in the music video for her April 2023 track and she thinks her outfit from the promo - a red striped sweater and knee-length green shorts with white stripes - would be an ideal starting point for a one-off product range.

Answering questions from other celebrities for Britain's Vogue magazine, the 'Everything I Wanted' hitmaker was asked by Willy: "If you were to do a fashion capsule based around a favourite sound of yours in your own work, what would it be all about?"

She replied: "Well, Willy, I would love for you to answer this question by doing it.

"How about you make a fashion capsule based on the ending of 'Chihiro', hmm?"

The 'What Was I Made For?' hitmaker is known for having dyed her hair a variety of vivid colours and she's a particular fan of her green tresses because they remind her of a "magical period" in her life.

She said: "I really like to romanticise two specific periods in my life; the green roots and the red roots.

"Green and black especially felt like such a personal and career-defining look for me.

"I felt so exactly who I was at that time.

"I’d never really seen anything like that before and it felt really nice to have something that felt like mine.

"That shade of green was like my colour for so long. I loved it so much.

"Hair, nails, clothes. It was such a magical period for me, and it was so intense.

"I felt like I was becoming who I am."

Billie was also asked if she had given her distinctive "jet black/neon green hairstyle an official name", to which she laughed: "The Billie?"

The 'Bad Guy' singer was a particular fan of a question about her oral hygiene.

Michaela Coel asked: "Do you believe one should floss before or after brushing teeth?"

She replied: "Amazing question. I used to always floss first, then brush, then mouthwash. But that was more an OCD thing: small, bigger, biggest. But I do think the correct way would be brush, floss then mouthwash. Way too much s*** in there if you start with floss."