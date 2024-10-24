BLACKPINK's Jisoo is the newest celebrity brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger.

The 29-year-old K-pop idol and fashion muse has modelled the brand's new classic collection for Autumn/Winter and admits it's a "dream come true" to work with the "New York icon" Tommy Hilfiger.

She said: "Partnering with Tommy Hilfiger feels like a dream come true. I’m thrilled to collaborate with the New York icon Tommy Hilfiger as I am walking my own path.

"This collection beautifully combines femininity with a modern sensibility, which resonates deeply with me."

The fashion house said: "Jisoo’s very presence radiates. With her confidence, tranquility, and powerful presence in the vibrant K-pop scene, she truly stands out, showcasing her unique style.

Jisoo is the perfect ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger’s new classic collection, and we are delighted to welcome her to our Tommy family.”

The Blissoo label founder is also a fashion and beauty brand ambassador for Dior.

The 'Whistle' hitmaker has worked with Dior since 2019 when she was first named the Korean ambassador for their cosmetics brand, Dior Beauty.

When it comes to her personal style, Jisoo likes to have "one accent piece".

She previously told Harper's BAZAAR Australia: "What I pay the most attention to in styling is very similar to the vibes in this Dior collection. Rather than having everything be colourful, I like a fresh style with one accent piece. If there is a particular piece of clothing or a bag I want to wear, I’ll style around that item as the accent."